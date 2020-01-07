Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,325 shares of company stock worth $1,596,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 348.6% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 193.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.