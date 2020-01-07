Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $49.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.54 million to $50.27 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $60.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $209.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.71 million to $210.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.46 million, with estimates ranging from $180.31 million to $215.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 292,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,933. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.