Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,403. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $35,221,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 167.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 1,152,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 342.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 621.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 373,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 49.4% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after buying an additional 355,331 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.