Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.81 Million

Brokerages expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $162.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.01 million and the lowest is $156.04 million. Store Capital reported sales of $139.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year sales of $634.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.73 million to $665.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $703.14 million, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $768.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,033. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,654,000 after buying an additional 1,512,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after buying an additional 221,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 214.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,550,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,045,000 after buying an additional 3,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 118.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 1,813,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

