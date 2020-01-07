Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $234.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $234.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $377.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $937.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $938.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $960.10 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $967.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 72,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $973.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,468.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $7,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.