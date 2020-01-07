Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.08

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.08 and traded as low as $17.85. Xperi shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 49,982 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Xperi alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 26.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 151,165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 33.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.