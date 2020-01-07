XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Down 5.3%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $36.21, approximately 1,826,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,524,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

XP Company Profile (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

