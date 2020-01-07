Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,234,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,734,000 after purchasing an additional 852,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 21.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,000,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 22.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 256.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,973,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

