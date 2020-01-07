XEL Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, XEL has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. XEL has a market cap of $398,744.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

