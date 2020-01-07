Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.53 million. Workiva reported sales of $64.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $293.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $293.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.37 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $343.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 130.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Workiva by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

WK stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 188,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. Workiva has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

