WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.75 ($3.10).

Shares of MRW traded up GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 195.50 ($2.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,252,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.80. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

