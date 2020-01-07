Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.57.

WTFC opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

