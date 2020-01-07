WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith Sells 13,736 Shares

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WEX traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $214.24. 312,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,550. WEX Inc has a one year low of $146.55 and a one year high of $221.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in WEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

