Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $155.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $138.62 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 82.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,139,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 512.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 250,443 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $10,308,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 106.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

