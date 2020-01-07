Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $787.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 110.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 576,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $2,181,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

