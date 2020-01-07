Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,040.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,866,437 coins and its circulating supply is 6,653,230 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

