VikkyToken (VIKKY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,731.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One VikkyToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $5,404.00 and $14,731.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

