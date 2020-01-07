Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.20.

VRSK stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

