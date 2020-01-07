Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vericel has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $768.22 million, a P/E ratio of -125.29 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 238,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

