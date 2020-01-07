VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEND) Stock Price Down 9.6%

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEND) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.67), 376 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.53 ($1.85).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.84.

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile (LON:VEND)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

