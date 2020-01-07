ValuEngine Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 130,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,380,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,979,000 after acquiring an additional 237,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.