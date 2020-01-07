ValuEngine Upgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,335,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.