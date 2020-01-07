ValuEngine Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,609,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 2,640,448 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,562,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,677,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.