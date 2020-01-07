ValuEngine Upgrades Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.40. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.