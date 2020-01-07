ValuEngine Upgrades Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

NASDAQ BPR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,644. Brookfield Property Reit has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.