ValuEngine Lowers Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $53.95.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

