ValuEngine Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.24. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

