ValuEngine Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $352,167.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,615,104.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,474 shares of company stock worth $14,331,477. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jabil by 48.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.