ValuEngine Lowers ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

