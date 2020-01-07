ValuEngine Lowers Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

ACM stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aecom has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aecom by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,146,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,248,000 after buying an additional 1,370,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 2,204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 1,058,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 571,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aecom by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 256,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

