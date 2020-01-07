ValuEngine Downgrades Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of Societe Generale stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.15.
Societe Generale Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
