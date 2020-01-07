ValuEngine Downgrades Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Societe Generale stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. Analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

