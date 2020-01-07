ValuEngine Downgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.85.

NYSE BABA opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $139.01 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after buying an additional 641,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

