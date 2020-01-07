Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.55 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

