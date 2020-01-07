Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,996. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $117.66 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 475,880 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,717,000 after acquiring an additional 423,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,496,000 after acquiring an additional 293,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

