Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 6.5%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.44, approximately 11,133,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,667,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

