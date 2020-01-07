Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $166,572.00 and $188.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

