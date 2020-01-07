U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of U.S. Silica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,357. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In related news, Director Peter Clark Bernard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $179,290 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

