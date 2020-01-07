Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $235,982.00 and $13,325.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01455840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00122710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

