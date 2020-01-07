Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $25.73. 56,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,763. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $761.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.39 million. Analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

