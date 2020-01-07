TokenClub (TCT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.44 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BigONE, FCoin and Gate.io. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $93,815.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.93 or 0.05887160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001219 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

