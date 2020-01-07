Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.55, 1,019,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 634,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

