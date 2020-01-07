Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 362,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 264,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Titan International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.