Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tilly’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

