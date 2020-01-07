Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.64.

TEVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

