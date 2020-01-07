Telstra (ASX:TLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.55. Telstra shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 17,087,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.70.

Telstra Company Profile (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

