TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.79.

TTWO opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,953 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $102,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $53,070,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

