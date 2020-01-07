Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 691,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 405,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. Analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 63.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.