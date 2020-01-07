SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Up 1.8%

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.91, 19,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 16,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

