Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Strategic Education stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 838.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

