Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.61. 3,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

